Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PINE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

