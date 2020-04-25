Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
