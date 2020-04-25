First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

