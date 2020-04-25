Insider Buying: Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Buys 5,357 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford acquired 5,357 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($39,462.25).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 422.47. Team17 Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.76). The company has a market cap of $743.74 million and a PE ratio of 44.19.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.