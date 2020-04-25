Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

