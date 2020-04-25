First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

