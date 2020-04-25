HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

