Insider Buying: Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Purchases 1,176 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Matthew Hall purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £999.60 ($1,314.92).

Matthew Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncimmune alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew Hall purchased 9,487 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,028.11 ($6,614.19).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.