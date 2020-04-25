J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

