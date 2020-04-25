Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.38-$1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

