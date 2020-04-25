Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.38-$1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

