LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.