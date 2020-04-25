$652.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $652.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $105.63 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

