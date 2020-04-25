D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $17.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $19.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

