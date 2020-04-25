DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.87 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will report $36.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.85 million to $36.88 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $150.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $151.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.59 million, with estimates ranging from $158.98 million to $162.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 54,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,427 shares in the company, valued at $326,357.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 91,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191,274 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

