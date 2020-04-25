$30.80 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $30.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $142.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.00 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $196.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $481.78 million, a PE ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 1.18. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.