$277.63 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $277.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.20 million. Blucora posted sales of $225.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $808.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $809.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $857.60 million, with estimates ranging from $850.60 million to $864.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blucora by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

