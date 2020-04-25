Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Mcdonald’s’ score:

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.