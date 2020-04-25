Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.22

Media coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

