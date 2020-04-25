$120.51 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report $120.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.65 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $122.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $480.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.46 million to $500.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $492.16 million, with estimates ranging from $440.87 million to $529.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 293.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $954.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

