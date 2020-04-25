Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Lifted by Analyst

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.23 million.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

