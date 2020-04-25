Lundin Gold Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LUG opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

