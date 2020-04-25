Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.47 million.

USA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.45.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

