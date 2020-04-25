US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

