Analysts Set Expectations for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 806,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 293,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc
Analysts Set Expectations for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report