Analysts Set Expectations for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 806,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 293,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

