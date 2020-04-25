KeyCorp Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

BRX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

