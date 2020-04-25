Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

