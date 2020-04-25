Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

