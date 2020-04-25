Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of VRTX opened at $269.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

