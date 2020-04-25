Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BEST in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BEST’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

BEST stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 595,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at $10,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.