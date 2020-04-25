Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 2U Inc Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 2U’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

2U stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,273,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

