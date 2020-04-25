Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Argo Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.