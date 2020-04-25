Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BRKR stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 527,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bruker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

