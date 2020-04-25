Amphenol Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of APH opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

