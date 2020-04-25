Canaccord Genuity Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$15.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

