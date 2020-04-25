Canaccord Genuity Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$15.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

