Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.34.

TSE TEV opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.56. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

