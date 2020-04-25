CIBC Trims Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Target Price to C$3.25

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.29.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

