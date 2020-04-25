Credit Suisse Group Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday.

WPM opened at C$55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$56.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $5,678,088.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

