Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “CHF 360” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 348.64.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.