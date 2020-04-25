Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $66.19, 3,529,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,660,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $346,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,390 shares of company stock worth $15,092,306 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.