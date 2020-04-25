Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares rose 6.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $40.21, approximately 792,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 661,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

