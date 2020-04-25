TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 6.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.25, 3,159,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,511,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

