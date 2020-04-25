PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.64, 4,886,032 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,714,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

