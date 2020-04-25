SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $185.82 and last traded at $184.00, 812,022 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 647,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $1,471,415 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 102,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.