Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Up 8.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 329,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,907,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.
TOCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tocagen by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08.
Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
