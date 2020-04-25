Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Up 8.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 329,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,907,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

TOCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 74,301 shares of Tocagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $88,418.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tocagen by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

