CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Up 15.6% After Strong Earnings

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s stock price shot up 15.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.16, 196,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 61,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a P/E ratio of 251.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

