TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.71. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 137,027 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

