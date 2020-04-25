Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$11.25 to C$13.01. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 637549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.7851372 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

