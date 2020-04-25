Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 169289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Employers by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $963.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

