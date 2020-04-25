Pagerduty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 939% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $848,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,546 shares of company stock worth $1,811,516 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

