Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$100.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as high as C$86.68 and last traded at C$86.18, with a volume of 181732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.60.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,556,871. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares in the company, valued at C$11,329,276.07. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

